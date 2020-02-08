Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.32. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 25,462,559 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

