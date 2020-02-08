Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 20,261 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.37. 3,810,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.