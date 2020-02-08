Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175.8% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

