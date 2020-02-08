Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 17,380 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,608,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

