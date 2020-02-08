Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,774,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

