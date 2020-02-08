Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 220,602 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220,602 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 2,265,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,597. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

