Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 220,602 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220,602 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MBT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 2,265,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,597. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
