Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2,925 shares.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

