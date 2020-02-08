Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives $1.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of FTR remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 509,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Frontier Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Frontier Communications by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

