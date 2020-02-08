Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.43 million and a P/E ratio of 31.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.34. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.