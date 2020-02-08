FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FRP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.65. FRP has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $33,423.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $52,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FRP by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.