FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Down 9%

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 839,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 565,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

FTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in FTS International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

