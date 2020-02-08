Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 785,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,152% from the previous session’s volume of 62,690 shares.The stock last traded at $1.41 and had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

