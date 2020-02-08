Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 785,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,152% from the previous session’s volume of 62,690 shares.The stock last traded at $1.41 and had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

