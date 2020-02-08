Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

