Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.
FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
