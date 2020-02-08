Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered Funko from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

FNKO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

