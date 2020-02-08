Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $10.60. Futura Medical shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 512,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $24.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.68.

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

