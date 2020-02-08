Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $10.60. Futura Medical shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 512,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $24.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.68.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

