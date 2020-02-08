GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,599,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get GasLog alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOG. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.