GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.86 EPS

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 2,045,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.07%. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.
About GasLog Partners LP Unit
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.
