Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gattaca (LON:GATC) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GATC traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 118,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,268. Gattaca has a 12-month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.54. The company has a market cap of $26.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Get Gattaca alerts:

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.