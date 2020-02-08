GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $749.12

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $749.12 and traded as low as $704.40. GB Group shares last traded at $705.00, with a volume of 234,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 748.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 637.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Analysts expect that GB Group plc will post 1161.8134332 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

