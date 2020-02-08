GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GLIBA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,156. GCI Liberty has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

