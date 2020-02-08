Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.35. 630,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

