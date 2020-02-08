General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.