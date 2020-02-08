General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,433,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,621. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.