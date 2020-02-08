General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.23. General Motors also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.63. 14,434,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

