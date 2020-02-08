GenesisX Trading Up 3.5% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $54,980.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,779,553 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

