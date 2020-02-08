Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.95.

G traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 3,014,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

