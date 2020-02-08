Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (GMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GMA opened at A$3.85 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a one year low of A$2.34 ($1.66) and a one year high of A$4.37 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.52.

In other news, insider Georgette Nicholas 108,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

