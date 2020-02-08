Georgetown University Invests $206,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Georgetown University acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

