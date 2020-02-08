Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.
Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $56.58.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
