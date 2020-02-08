Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

