Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

