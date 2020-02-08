Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 27,118,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,159. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

