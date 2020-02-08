Girard Partners LTD. Sells 613 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.