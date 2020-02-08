Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Shares of Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) rose 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 118,264 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 199,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

