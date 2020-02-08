GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,860 ($24.47).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

GSK traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,609 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

