GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. GlaxoSmithKline also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. 4,307,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

