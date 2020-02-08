GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,800.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,724.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,609 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

