Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 931,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,077. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO James Monroe III acquired 2,871,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,900.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,464,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,908 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,821,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 4,282,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

