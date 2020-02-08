Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLUU. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 7,761,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,451. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

