Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Golar LNG worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Golar LNG by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

GLNG stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

