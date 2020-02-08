Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group restated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

