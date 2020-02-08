Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.99 ($23.24).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a one year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

