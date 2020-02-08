Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 968,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.10, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.