Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Down 5.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89, 2,021,733 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,187,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $144,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,117,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,918,761.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Insiders acquired 1,653,900 shares of company stock worth $1,798,293 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,845,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 162,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 176,976 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

