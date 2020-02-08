Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $132.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 338,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.