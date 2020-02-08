GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, 19 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

