Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

GLDD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 372,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,023. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $696.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson acquired 53,536 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

