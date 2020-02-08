Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

