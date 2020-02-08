Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.