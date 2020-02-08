Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDOT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.92.

GDOT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

