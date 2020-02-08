Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 91,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,369. The company has a market cap of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

