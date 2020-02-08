Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 91,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,369. The company has a market cap of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
